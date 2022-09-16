Worth Asset Management LLC Grows Position in FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:RISR)

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:RISR – Get Rating) by 106.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000.

FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of RISR stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $30.71. 425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,507. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $34.44.

