Worth Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Worth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 69,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.10. 28,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,596. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.54 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.60.

