Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires 40,060 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,060 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 11.2% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $16,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance
BIL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.51. The stock had a trading volume of 46,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,583. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.37 and a 1-year high of $91.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.44.
