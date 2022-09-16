Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,425 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 479.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 971,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,856,000 after acquiring an additional 804,145 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,181,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $21,357,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 22,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,041. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $50.49.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.