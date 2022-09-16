Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) PT Lowered to €48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WRDLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Worldline from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Worldline from €49.00 ($50.00) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Worldline from €36.50 ($37.24) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Worldline from €72.00 ($73.47) to €59.00 ($60.20) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.80.

Worldline Price Performance

WRDLY opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. Worldline has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $41.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

