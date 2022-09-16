WorkQuest Token Achieves Market Cap of $149,110.82 (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. WorkQuest Token has a market cap of $149,110.82 and approximately $267,986.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WorkQuest Token

WorkQuest Token (CRYPTO:WQT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,151,500 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorkQuest Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WorkQuest Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

