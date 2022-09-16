Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.50 million-$247.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.80 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WOLF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.06.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $58.07 and a 12-month high of $142.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. Wolfspeed’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

