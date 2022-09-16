WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Trading 0.3% Higher

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.91 and last traded at $36.71. 293,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 403,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.59.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEM. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 459.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 29,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

