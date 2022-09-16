WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Rating) were up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.17 and last traded at $30.13. Approximately 148,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 576,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 40.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 421.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.