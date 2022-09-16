Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $4.87 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Wipro in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie raised shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wipro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nomura downgraded shares of Wipro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wipro from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13. Wipro has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Wipro had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Amundi boosted its position in Wipro by 15.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 411,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 50.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 299,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 43.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Wipro by 14.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Wipro by 48.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 334,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 108,500 shares in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

