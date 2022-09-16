Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Sells 280 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after purchasing an additional 141,603 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,878. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.43 and a 200-day moving average of $155.82. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

