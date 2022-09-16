Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,164. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.59 and a 200-day moving average of $216.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

