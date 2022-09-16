Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHP traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,497. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.92. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

