Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,263 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,401. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.12 and a one year high of $93.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.17.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

