Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 292,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,924 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises about 0.8% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,885.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 464.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $82,000.
iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance
Shares of REET stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,472. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.34.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.