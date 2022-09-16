Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 292,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,924 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises about 0.8% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,885.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 464.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $82,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of REET stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,472. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.34.

