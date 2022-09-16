Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 233.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 566,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 396,864 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 48,482 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.08. 62,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,185,030. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

