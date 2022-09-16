Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 254 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $90.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.94. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

