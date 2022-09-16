Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 151.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 150.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $23.12.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.04%.

