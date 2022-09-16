Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Insider Acquires £148,805.40 in Stock

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating) insider David Wood purchased 120,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £148,805.40 ($179,803.53).

David Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, David Wood acquired 58,523 shares of Wickes Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £99,489.10 ($120,213.99).

Wickes Group Price Performance

Shares of Wickes Group stock traded up GBX 2.81 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 129.41 ($1.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.51. The company has a market capitalization of £335.99 million and a P/E ratio of 550.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 137.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 168.20. Wickes Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 111.10 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 253.80 ($3.07).

Wickes Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wickes Group from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 330 ($3.99).

About Wickes Group

(Get Rating)

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

Featured Stories

