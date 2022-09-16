Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WDC. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark cut Western Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.51. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $37.33 and a 1-year high of $69.36.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Western Digital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Western Digital by 30.6% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 172,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 40,278 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $979,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Western Digital by 68.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

