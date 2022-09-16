West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Short Interest Down 17.2% in August

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 712,200 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the August 15th total of 860,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 385,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $273.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.46 and a 200-day moving average of $332.65. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $273.57 and a 52 week high of $475.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

