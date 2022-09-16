West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Trading Up 1.5%

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.69 and last traded at $40.50. Approximately 18,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 21,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

West Japan Railway Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 0.34.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Japan Railway will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

