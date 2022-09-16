WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.60-$16.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.13 billion-$21.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.27 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCC. StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.25.

WESCO International stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.85. 310,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,283. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.11. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $147.05.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.96 per share, with a total value of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,106,081.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 370,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.92 per share, with a total value of $48,101,450.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,287,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,152,664.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.96 per share, with a total value of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,412,258 shares in the company, valued at $457,106,081.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

