Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Stock Price Down 19%

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 19% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 567% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

Wereldhave Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26.

About Wereldhave



At Wereldhave, we're reinventing shopping centers. Our centers are places where people go, not only to shop, but also to work, relax and spend time with friends and family. We now own and operate 30 center locations across the Netherlands, Belgium and France – combining leisure, entertainment, health & beauty and food & drink with more traditional retail.

