Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,488,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,366 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 0.7% of DnB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.07% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $97,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after buying an additional 22,890,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $345,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,619,000 after buying an additional 3,151,066 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.2 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.61. The stock had a trading volume of 413,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,517,563. The stock has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

