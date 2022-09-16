Weichai Power Co., Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:WEICY)

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0858 per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Weichai Power Price Performance

Weichai Power stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Weichai Power has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $18.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64.

Get Weichai Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weichai Power from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Weichai Power Company Profile

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles and components, and gearboxes and components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; forklift trucks; and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weichai Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weichai Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.