Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for 3M (MMM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of 3M (NYSE: MMM) in the last few weeks:

9/9/2022 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $118.00.

9/9/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $127.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/8/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/2/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $165.00 to $140.00.

8/17/2022 – 3M had its “mkt perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2022 – 3M is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $131.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $143.00 to $137.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $157.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $136.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $146.00 to $148.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $144.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – 3M is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – 3M was given a new $157.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/18/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3M Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $114.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 1 year low of $115.98 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,229,834,000 after purchasing an additional 94,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in 3M by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,365,162,000 after purchasing an additional 191,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

