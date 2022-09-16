Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for 3M (MMM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of 3M (NYSE: MMM) in the last few weeks:
- 9/9/2022 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $118.00.
- 9/9/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $127.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/8/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/2/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $165.00 to $140.00.
- 8/17/2022 – 3M had its “mkt perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/16/2022 – 3M is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2022 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $131.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $143.00 to $137.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2022 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $157.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2022 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2022 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $136.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2022 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $146.00 to $148.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2022 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $144.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2022 – 3M is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2022 – 3M was given a new $157.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 7/18/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
3M Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE:MMM opened at $114.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 1 year low of $115.98 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.07.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
3M Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,229,834,000 after purchasing an additional 94,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in 3M by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,365,162,000 after purchasing an additional 191,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3M (MMM)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.