Wedbush Upgrades Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) to Outperform

Wedbush upgraded shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TLS. Northland Securities set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Telos from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $11.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01. Telos has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $767.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Telos

About Telos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 74,669 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Telos by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,205,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,596,000 after purchasing an additional 535,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Telos by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after acquiring an additional 635,900 shares during the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.