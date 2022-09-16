Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Makes New $462,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 42,422 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 9,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $3.54 on Friday, hitting $178.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,362,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,317,458. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

