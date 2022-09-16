Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $498.66. The company had a trading volume of 63,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.03. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.91 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

