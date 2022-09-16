Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 168,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,962,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,364,000 after purchasing an additional 464,231 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 42.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SA traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,981. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Seabridge Gold

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

(Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.