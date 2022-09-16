Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,421 Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLR. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth $308,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 916.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55,745 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 26.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,760 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 122.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 65,022 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 35,753 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Stock Performance

CLR traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $69.50. 50,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Continental Resources Dividend Announcement

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen set a $70.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

