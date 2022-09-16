Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,060 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,923,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

