Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Watsco comprises about 1.1% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Watsco were worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,782,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,152,405,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after purchasing an additional 41,148 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Watsco by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,702,000 after purchasing an additional 35,342 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.20.

Shares of WSO traded down $2.68 on Friday, reaching $269.56. 2,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,770. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.69.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.33%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

