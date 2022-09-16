Waltonchain (WTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.12 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001448 BTC on exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $23.12 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000170 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Logarithm (LGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,851,633 coins and its circulating supply is 80,876,421 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

