Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Rating) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.00 and last traded at C$11.96. Approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.79.

Wall Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$387.81 million and a P/E ratio of 10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.31, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.16.

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.88 million for the quarter.

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

