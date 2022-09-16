W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.57.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $8.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $524.60. 5,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

