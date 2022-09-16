VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Stock Price Down 8.4%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.82. 6,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 660,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

VTEX Stock Down 9.8 %

The company has a market cap of $704.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

VTEX Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the 1st quarter worth $2,245,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VTEX by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 146,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of VTEX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 284,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

