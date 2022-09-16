Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,137 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Vontier worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNT. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $66,029,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter worth about $47,443,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,960 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,657,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,968,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,975,000 after purchasing an additional 954,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Price Performance

VNT opened at $20.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $36.47.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Vontier to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vontier

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.