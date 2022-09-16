Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Price Target Cut to €12.20

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from €12.80 ($13.06) to €12.20 ($12.45) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Vivendi from €15.50 ($15.82) to €15.10 ($15.41) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vivendi from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vivendi from €13.40 ($13.67) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of VIVHY stock remained flat at $8.45 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 104,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,938. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

