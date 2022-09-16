Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Trading Down 1.7%

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 1,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 7,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($46.94) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Get Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.