Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

V opened at $195.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $369.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,496,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Visa by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 30,422 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Visa by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,098,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $671,471,000 after purchasing an additional 443,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

