Virginia National Bank Sells 878 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Virginia National Bank lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,112 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 24,831 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $1,157,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BK traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $43.85. 36,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average is $45.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

