Virginia National Bank Sells 22,517 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Virginia National Bank lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,517 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 6.0% of Virginia National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

EFA stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.33. 557,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,273,900. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.