Virginia National Bank Has $521,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Virginia National Bank lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.08.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MS stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,166,919. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $148.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

