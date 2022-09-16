Virginia National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Virginia National Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Virginia National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 471,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after purchasing an additional 113,217 shares in the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT remained flat at $50.35 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 761,781 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33.

