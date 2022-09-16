Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Short Interest Up 437.5% in August

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 437.5% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Virgin Money UK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of CYBBF stock remained flat at $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.