Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Down to $11.47

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.47, but opened at $11.14. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 11 shares traded.

Vinci Partners Investments Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 15.25, a quick ratio of 15.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $635.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of -0.37.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Vinci Partners Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is 101.49%.

Institutional Trading of Vinci Partners Investments

About Vinci Partners Investments

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 149,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the period. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.