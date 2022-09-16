Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Down to $11.47

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.47, but opened at $11.14. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 11 shares traded.
Vinci Partners Investments Trading Up 2.4 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 15.25, a quick ratio of 15.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $635.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of -0.37.
Vinci Partners Investments Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is 101.49%.
About Vinci Partners Investments
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.
