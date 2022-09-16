Vigilant Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Separately, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth approximately $696,000.

Nestlé Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $143.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.56 and a 200 day moving average of $121.18.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

