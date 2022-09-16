Vigilant Capital Management LLC Takes $41,000 Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $139,091.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,407,203.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,907 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average of $76.76. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

